TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will be sponsoring a safe zone for trick or treaters from 4-6 p.m. on downtown Plumas Street. They will be following state requirements.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10. There will also be zombies that come to life to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night. There is no cost to attend the dancers’ performance. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a pumpkin contest with judging beginning at 6 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. All ages are welcome and attendance is free. People can submit their carved pumpkins from noon-6 p.m. to the pumpkin gallery in the backyard. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a costume contest with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. All ages are welcome and attendance is free. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 1077 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Library will host a treat bag giveaway from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bags with books and prizes will be available ages 1-17 via curbside pickup. Children are not required to be present and people are asked to call 822-7137 when they arrive.
– Sutter Community Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. at 2900 Acacia Ave., Sutter.
– Scarysville will take place from 5-7 p.m. on D Street between Third and Sixth streets in downtown Marysville. The event will feature a live band, hot dogs, games, trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt and businesses will be open for trick-or-treating.
– Crossroads Community Church will host a Harvest Festival for kids from 6-9 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. The free event will include candy, prizes, carnival booths, hayride and weiner roast, inflatable games, cotton candy, popcorn, sodas, face painting and more. For more information, call 751-9168.
– The Yuba City Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market will ghost a Halloween costume contest.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the second annual “Puptoberfest” at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive up/walk up format and masks will be required. Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 3-8 p.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. The free event will feature live music, community altar, vendors, food, sugar skull painting and “Coco” the movie. There will also be free hot chocolate and traditional Mexican bread. Social distancing and masks are suggested. For more information, visit www.sierraviewfh.com or email jalvarado@almafestivals.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Limited seating will be available and, per state guidelines, people are required to wear facial coverings in public gatherings due to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature the entire Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture group at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. They will talk about things coming up in November at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
– The Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City is planning a march in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment from noon-1 p.m. The event will see participants march from Hometown Lenders along Stabler Lane to the Sutter County Museum, less than a mile away. Those interested in attending are asked to meet in front of Hometown Lenders, 1210 Stabler Lane, Yuba City. For more information, visit www.mysoroptimist.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agendas, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– Reclamation District No. 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
