TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-749-7510.
– CANCELED: The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting has been canceled. For more information, call 530-741-5000.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee meeting has been canceled. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Cafe, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– To recognize National Coffee with a Cop Day, the Yuba City Police Department will host a free coffee with a cop event at Bridge Street Coffee, 101 Clark Ave., Yuba City, from 7:30-9 a.m. Those that attend will be able to talk with local law enforcement personnel and ask questions. For more information, contact Drew Mitchell, Community Policing Coordinator, at 530-822-4725 or email dmitchell@yubacity.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call YCCW/CAPC Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.com.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via livestream. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Oct. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
