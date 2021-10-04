TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to attend virtually as there is limited seating in the meeting. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will host a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org call 743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Park and Recreation Committee will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org call 743-4657.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will facilitate a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– A blood drive will be held on the bloodmobile outside of Wild Seed Wellness, 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 671-0220 or visit www.regionalha.org.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org call 743-4657.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Wheatland Union High School Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the Media Center at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/sfb64r.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Oct. 20, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
