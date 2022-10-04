TODAY
EVENTS
– To recognize National Coffee with a Cop Day, the Yuba City Police Department will host a free coffee with a cop event at Bridge Street Coffee, 101 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, from 7:30-9 a.m. Those that attend will be able to talk with local law enforcement personnel and ask questions. For more information, contact Drew Mitchell, Community Policing Coordinator, at 530-822-4725 or email dmitchell@yubacity.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Oct. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call YCCW/CAPC Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.com.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via livestream. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-0317.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The tenth annual Taste of Yuba Sutter, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will feature local food purveyors, wine vintners and brewers to celebrate the great food and spirits made in the Yuba-Sutter area. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/8x78wdxt. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Chamber at 530-743-650.
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting at the Grand Island Fire District, 359 Main Street, Grimes, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.