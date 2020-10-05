The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Corey Kersting, who is a music educator at Yuba City High School, director of the Yuba-Sutter Youth Symphony, conductor of the Yuba-Sutter Symphony and past member of the Veridian String Quartet. He will share his history in the community and love of music.
– Placer- Nevada- Sutter-Yuba University of California Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor Dan Macon will host a webinar to provide an overview of targeted grazing, including grazing management, picking the right grazer for the job, livestock management and customer relations, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $10 per person. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32078. For more information, email dmacon@ucanr.edu.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams Unified School Board Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to view the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Marysville City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regular meet is scheduled for Oct. 20.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the fourth being “Strategies to Reduce Off-Farm Movement of Pesticides and Other Environmental Contaminants” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar will be led by Sarah Light, UCCE agronomy adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams City Council Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)