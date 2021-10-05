TODAY
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will facilitate a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– A blood drive will be held on the bloodmobile outside of Wild Seed Wellness, 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 671-0220 or visit www.regionalha.org.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org call 743-4657.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Wheatland Union High School Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the Media Center at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/sfb64r.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Oct. 20, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the link to the meeting, text or call 933-6208.
