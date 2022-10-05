TODAY
EVENTS
– The 10th annual Taste of Yuba Sutter, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will feature local food purveyors, wine vintners and brewers to celebrate the great food and spirits made in the Yuba-Sutter area. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/8x78wdxt. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Chamber at 530-743-650.
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting at the Grand Island Fire District, 359 Main Street, Grimes, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, – Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green and Jesse Harris showing their work alongside special guest artist P.D Thompson, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a special meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)