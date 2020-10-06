The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the fourth being “Strategies to Reduce Off-Farm Movement of Pesticides and Other Environmental Contaminants” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar will be led by Sarah Light, UCCE agronomy adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams City Council Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District will meet at 5 p.m. To call into the meeting, dial 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 916 9926 2031. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– A meeting will take place for people interested in joining an infrastructure planning committee tasked with coordinating a project to have water and sewage lines installed in Arboga. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Arboga Community Center, 1662 Broadway St., Olivehurst. It will take place outside and those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocols. For more information, call 784-8000.
