TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, – Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green and Jesse Harris showing their work alongside special guest artist P.D Thompson, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a special meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green Eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Alma West Festivals will host the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival at Bryant Field, 1525 C Street, Marysville, from 5-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $45 and include two drink tickets. VIP tickets are also available for $75 and include a $15 food voucher, express entrance and early admission, access to the VIP seating area, express beverage line access and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 as well. Tickets can be purchased online only at https://tinyurl.com/4rvdj89n. Those that attend must be 21 or older. For more information, visit the Yuba-Sutter Hoptoberfest Festival Facebook page.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring Sara Sealander, starting at 5 p.m. Sealander will be showing several drawings and will share how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her artwork. There will also be a few ceramic and plastic pieces on display. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host a “Tales of the Crypt” event at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, 2144 B St., Marysville. Shows start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is a $10 donation and ages 12 and under are free with an adult. Proceeds help with headstone repairs at the cemetery.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the 13th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill Street in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– In coordination with the Colusa Lions Club and their annual 3F Bike Race, the city of Colusa will host a “Bikes, Brews and Beats” event at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. This free community event will offer free bike parking, a children's bike parade with a bike decorating station, bands, a beer garden and food vendors. There will also be a Bike Rodeo with stations teaching kids basic bike safety. For more information, email Sadie Ash at events@cityofcolusa.com.