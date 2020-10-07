The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Face coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District will meet at 5 p.m. To call into the meeting, dial 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 916 9926 2031. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– A meeting will take place for people interested in joining an infrastructure planning committee tasked with coordinating a project to have water and sewage lines installed in Arboga. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Arboga Community Center, 1662 Broadway St., Olivehurst. It will take place outside and those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocols. For more information, call 784-8000.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
