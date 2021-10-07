TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist Rajkamal Kahlon will give a presentation about her work followed by a community discussion moderated by Narinder Dhaliwal, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board president, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The conversation will include thoughts on transforming colonial narratives for indigenous peoples worldwide.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/closed session in the County Administrator’s Office, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin will hold a book signing at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, to commemorate his two recently published books. The first is called “The Hidden Room” and contains six individual stories all connected by the discovery of the hidden room in a long-standing house. The second book called “The Sweetheart Soap Girl and Other Stories” is a collection of short stories of strange tales and funny love stories that are included along with unapologetic happy endings.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the 12th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a Kids Club event at the mall,1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will get to make popsicle scarecrow crafts. The event is free to attend but participants must register at https://tinyurl.com/3rjcbmba. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– Studio ABC has teamed up with Karen’s House to host a fundraiser paint night in the Granzella’s Banquet Room, 457 Seventh St. in Williams, starting at 3 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program. For more information or to reserve a spot, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4310.
– POSTPONED: The Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation’s Friends and Family Day has been postponed.
– CANCELED: Marysville High School’s fifth annual Hall of Fame Dinner was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area. The dinner is scheduled to take place Oct. 8, 2022.
– RESCHEDULED: Comedian Louie Anderson performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been rescheduled for Feb. 19, 2022. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
