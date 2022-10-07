TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Alma West Festivals will host the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Hoptober Festival at Bryant Field, 1525 C Street, Marysville, from 5-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $45 and include two drink tickets. VIP tickets are also available for $75 and include a $15 food voucher, express entrance and early admission, access to the VIP seating area, express beverage line access and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 as well. Tickets can be purchased online only at https://tinyurl.com/4rvdj89n. Those that attend must be 21 or older. For more information, visit the Yuba-Sutter Hoptoberfest Festival Facebook page.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring Sara Sealander, starting at 5 p.m. Sealander will be showing several drawings and will share how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her artwork. There will also be a few ceramic and plastic pieces on display. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host a “Tales of the Crypt” event at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, 2144 B St., Marysville. Shows start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is a $10 donation and ages 12 and under are free with an adult. Proceeds help with headstone repairs at the cemetery.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the 13th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill Street in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– In coordination with the Colusa Lions Club and their annual 3F Bike Race, the city of Colusa will host a “Bikes, Brews and Beats” event at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. This free community event will offer free bike parking, a children’s bike parade with a bike decorating station, bands, a beer garden and food vendors. There will also be a Bike Rodeo with stations teaching kids basic bike safety. For more information, email Sadie Ash at events@cityofcolusa.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings start at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Let the right one in” by John Ajvide Lindqvist and Ebba Segeberg. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Teagarden Event Center will host a “High Teas for a Cause” charity fundraiser at the historic house, 731 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include gourmet finger foods and exotic teas in an elegant Victorian setting. There is a recommended $10 minimum for admission. 60% of the proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 530-632-2330.
– Measure A Town Hall in District 4 hosted by Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains, 6 p.m. at Boyd Hall in Yuba City, 1895 Lassen Boulevard, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County In-Home Support Services Authority will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
