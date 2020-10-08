The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Fall Succulent and Cacti Swap will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. People can bring cuttings and plants to swap and share. People will be spread out in the garden and front grass for social distancing. People can drop their cuttings off at the front table and then browse through available ones. It’s asked that people pick out the same amount that they bring. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/800201544115287.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual wine tasting and music event at 5 p.m. There are 20 spots available for the event and YSAC will deliver three bottles of wine along with appetizer recipe suggestions and more. The online event will also feature pianist Greg Johnson. Each winemaker will lead an online tasting of their wine. Registration costs $95. People can register at www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market will host a pumpkin carving contest for Kids Day. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkins and carving tools. Prizes will be given out to the first, second and third place winners. All entries must be carved at the market and pre carved pumpkins will not be accepted.
–The 11th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 6:30 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $45-$70, depending on route. For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company’s production of “Miss Nelson is Missing!” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The performance of comedian Ms. Pat at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.