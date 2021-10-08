TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin will hold a book signing at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, to commemorate his two recently published books. The first is called “The Hidden Room” and contains six individual stories all connected by the discovery of the hidden room in a long-standing house. The second book called “The Sweetheart Soap Girl and Other Stories” is a collection of short stories of strange tales and funny love stories that are included along with unapologetic happy endings.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the 12th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a Kids Club event at the mall,1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will get to make popsicle scarecrow crafts. The event is free to attend but participants must register at https://tinyurl.com/3rjcbmba. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– Studio ABC has teamed up with Karen’s House to host a fundraiser paint night in the Granzella’s Banquet Room, 457 Seventh St. in Williams, starting at 3 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program.For more information or to reserve a spot, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4310.
– POSTPONED: The Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation’s Friends and Family Day has been postponed.
– CANCELED: Marysville High School’s fifth annual Hall of Fame Dinner was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area. The dinner is scheduled to take place Oct. 8, 2022.
– RESCHEDULED: Comedian Louie Anderson performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been rescheduled for Feb. 19, 2022. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting its 71st Annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Notre Dame School, 715 C St., Marysville. The festival is a fundraiser to restore the 166 year-old historic church. There will be music, entertainment, food vendors and raffles throughout the day. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call 742-6461.
– Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott & Runaway June will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
– The South Yuba County Rotary Club and the Wheatland High School Shooting Team have teamed up to raise money for the Geweke’s Caring For Women Foundation Pink October program at Coon Creek Trap and Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Road, Rio Oso. Each registered shooter will receive two rounds of shotgun shells, a ticket for the silent auction and a tri-tip lunch. To register for the early bird special price, visit http://bit.ly/373HmjF or sign up the day of the event if space is available. For more information, contact David Read at drandolphread@gmail.com or call 749-8065.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Parks & Recreation Commission will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 822-4652.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, for its monthly luncheon. Doors open at 11 a.m. The buffet luncheon costs $17 per person and reservations are required. The guest speaker will be David Read, executive director of Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture. Read will give a history of his background and information on Yuba-Sutter Arts. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 218-7758.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. This month, “5B” (PG-13) will be screened.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 777-5021.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
