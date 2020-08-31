The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Steve Dilley, the director of VETART and associate professor of art/sculpture at Grossmont College in El Cajon.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/23597028249009423. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the item they wish to address.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88907546819 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 889 0754 6819.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– A Plumas Lake Town Hall meeting will be held virtually via Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Leaders in Yuba County Planning and Public Works and Economic Development Consultant Lon Hatamiya for a virtual Q&A on residential and commercial development, road and transportation projects and economic development in the Plumas Lake and south Yuba County area. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83681470078?pwd=Skg5di85a2hrUTdtUjhycUwxWVdVdz09.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting at 9:30 am in the boardroom at 1138Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83159899059?pwd=WHhKTHkyN0hXYWRUaEhtL0VrSU5GUT09 and enter meeting ID: 821 2344 8120 and password: 324070 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
