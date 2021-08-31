TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will facilitate a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session Marcelo will be talking to Tess Taylor, the author of the poetry collections Rift Zone (2020), Work & Days (2016) and The Forage House (2013). The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org or call 743-4657.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 822-4613.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Carmen Rodriguez at 749-4961.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence will host the Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual open mic setting includes poets, writers and other presenters along with opportunities for audience participation. Participants are able to bring their personal work to share or listen in. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the board chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)