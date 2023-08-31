TODAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity hosts “Out at the Movies” at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street, Marysville. Booksmart (rated R) will be screened.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– United Women in Faith has a rummage sale at 8 a.m. at 730 D Street, Marysville. Clothing, bedding, kitchen appliances, dishes, home goods, children’s toys, outdoor equipment and so much more is available.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library (750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City). Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– United Women in Faith has a rummage sale at 8 a.m. at 730 D Street, Marysville. Clothing, bedding, kitchen appliances, dishes, home goods, children’s toys, outdoor equipment and so much more is available.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Acting Company will hold auditions at 7 pm for its upcoming musical comedy, “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.” Auditions will be held at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Director Foster McManus is looking for 2 men and 2 women – ages 20-50 who are strong singers. For more information, please call the Box Office Monday-Friday at 530-751-1100 between noon and 2 p.m.