The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–RESCHEDULED: The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet virtually at 5 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the Zoom meeting ID is 932 8606 1980. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Williams Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. People can join by calling 1-669-900-6833 or visiting www.zoom.us. The meeting ID is 893 5993 5381 and the password is 093453.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a 9/11 tribute to Yuba-Sutter first responders from 4-7 p.m. and will span the 10th Street Bridge pedestrian walkways and will go from F Street in Marysville to Plumas Street in Yuba City. Attendees are encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, red line flags, yellow line flags and homemade signs.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The 30th annual Fairway to Health, hosted by the Rideout Foundation, has been postponed – the event has been rescheduled for May 7, 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.