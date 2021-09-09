TODAY
EVENTS
– Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colusa High School, 901 Colusa Ave., Colusa, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
– A “Music on the 9th” fundraiser event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa,starting at 6 p.m. A cocktail party will kick off the event before the local band Township takes the stage for a night of live music. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 458-5577.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba Sutter Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email to ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
– SOLD OUT: The Marysville Stampede’s Cowgirl Soiree will be held at Red Roof Ranch, 5076 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 11 a.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Building Better Partnerships, Inc. will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. To join the meeting, visit http://us06web.zoom.us/j/83631262062 and enter the meeting ID: 836 3126 2062 and passcode: 912324. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-669-900-6833.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
–A “Ceremony of Remembrance” in memory of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is being hosted by the Sutter Buttes Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society at the 9/11 Monument at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and a short presentation will start at exactly 3:43 p.m. Seating will be limited and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 632-2744.
–Tri Counties Blue Star Moms will display American flags with names and photos of men and women from California that lost their lives since the Sept. 11 attacks. They will be at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.. A Road can be accessed off of North Beale Road. The museum contains artifacts from the Spanish American War through the Iraq War. For more information, call 682-3487.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a gallery reception and artist panel to highlight the “Birds of a Feather ‘’ exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. The artist panel will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the reception will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit yubasutterarts.org.
– Cornerstone Church will host a pancake breakfast to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The breakfast will take place at the church, 700 Washington Avenue, Yuba City, from 8:30-10 a.m. Menu items include all-you-can eat pancakes for $10, the exclusive “Hero Stack” with raspberry syrup, whipped cream, and fresh blueberries for $5, and savory sides plus coffee for $1. All first responders, military and their families eat free. All proceeds from the event will go to the Yuba City Fire and Police Departments. For more information, call 674-3087.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a vintage vendor fair at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. An assortment of vendors selling vintage items and homemade crafts will be onsite. For more information or to become a vendor, call Karen at 848-1253.
