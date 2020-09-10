The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a 9/11 tribute to Yuba-Sutter first responders from 4-7 p.m. and will span the 10th Street Bridge pedestrian walkways and will go from F Street in Marysville to Plumas Street in Yuba City. Attendees are encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, red line flags, yellow line flags and homemade signs.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The 30th annual Fairway to Health, hosted by the Rideout Foundation, has been postponed – the event has been rescheduled for May 7, 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event won’t be a large, in-person gathering but it’s encouraged that people walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the community do the same. The opening ceremony, which can be viewed online, will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit act.alz.org/yubacity2020.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project will digitally broadcast its “Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music and Art” fundraiser concert at 6 p.m. CHIRP is a nonprofit that focuses on researching, documenting, preserving and protecting California Indigenous Nisenan culture. For more information, visit the Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music & Art event listing on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The flea market at the Hallwood Women’s Club has been postponed until Oct. 10 due to air quality concerns.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)