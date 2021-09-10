TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
–A “Ceremony of Remembrance” in memory of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is being hosted by the Sutter Buttes Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society at the 9/11 Monument at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and a short presentation will start at exactly 3:43 p.m. Seating will be limited and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 632-2744.
–Tri Counties Blue Star Moms will display American flags with names and photos of men and women from California that lost their lives since the Sept. 11 attacks. They will be at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.. A Road can be accessed off of North Beale Road. The museum contains artifacts from the Spanish American War through the Iraq War. For more information, call 682-3487.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a gallery reception and artist panel to highlight the “Birds of a Feather ‘’ exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. The artist panel will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the reception will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit yubasutterarts.org.
– Cornerstone Church will host a pancake breakfast to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The breakfast will take place at the church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City, from 8:30-10 a.m. Menu items include all-you-can eat pancakes for $10, the exclusive “Hero Stack” with raspberry syrup, whipped cream, and fresh blueberries for $5, and savory sides plus coffee for $1. All first responders, military and their families eat free. All proceeds from the event will go to the Yuba City Fire and Police Departments. For more information, call 674-3087.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a vintage vendor fair at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. An assortment of vendors selling vintage items and homemade crafts will be onsite. For more information or to become a vendor, call Karen at 848-1253.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba Sutter Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email to ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 1151 Thunder Ranch Way, Plumas Lake, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The KISS: End of the World Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sons in Retirement will hold their monthly luncheon at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 11:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Doug Heacock, chief operations officer of Hilbers Construction, who will give a brief history of his background and updates of projects in the Yuba-Sutter area.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “Rocketman” (R) will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
– Caltrans will host a virtual open house via Cisco WebEx, from 6-7:30 p.m. to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak. The virtual meeting can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3CMCFtd from a computer or mobile device and a WebEx account is not required. Those interested in attending can also call in to listen to the meeting via telephone by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number: 146 946 0215 and passcode: Lomo99.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold a meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)