The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event won’t include a large, in-person gathering but it’s encouraged that people walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the community do the same. The opening ceremony, which can be viewed online, will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit act.alz.org/yubacity2020.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project will digitally broadcast its “Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music and Art” fundraiser concert at 6 p.m. CHIRP is a nonprofit that focuses on researching, documenting, preserving and protecting California Indigenous Nisenan culture. For more information, visit the Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music & Art event listing on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The flea market at the Hallwood Women’s Club has been postponed until Oct. 10 due to air quality concerns.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts” program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Sarah Skinner, the founder of the Creative Flow Institute. The program will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Lila Solorzano Rivera, who is a full-time artist and part-time art teacher. She is also the secretary of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s board of directors.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering the meeting ID 837 3601 6078. For more information on how to watch the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via web conference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting and to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via webcast. People can email their comments to cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or by dropping a comment off at the City Hall drop box – those who would like to comment via the drop box are asked to drop their comments off by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special session/study session at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting live via the county’s website. People can submit comments by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting, identify the agenda item they would like to address and limit their comments to 250 words. For more information on how to view the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.