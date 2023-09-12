TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District has a meeting at 5:30 p.m. inside the board room at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
– Colusa County Board of Education has a public hearing and meeting inside the large conference room at 345 5th Street, Colusa.
EVENTS
– Story Time in the Pumpkin Patch Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland, begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0-10. The event is hosted by the Yuba County Library in Marysville. No registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– QBIPOC has a support social from 6-7 p.m. at Tri-County Diversity, 201 D Street, Ste. L, Marysville.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 513 E. 19th Street, Marysville.
EVENTS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District has a community town hall at 5 p.m. at Edgewater Elementary’s Multipurpose Room, 5715 Oakwood Drive, Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board has a meeting inside the Sutter County Public Health Department Auditorium at 5 p.m. at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
– The Yuba Community College District has a meeting at 5 p.m. at Woodland Community College, 2300 E Gibson Road, Building 800, Woodland.
– Williams Unified School District has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside the board room at 260 11th Street, Williams.