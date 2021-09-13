TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “Rocketman” (R) will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
– Caltrans will host a virtual open house via Cisco WebEx, from 6-7:30 p.m. to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak. The virtual meeting can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3CMCFtd from a computer or mobile device and a WebEx account is not required. Those interested in attending can also call in to listen to the meeting via telephone by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number: 146 946 0215 and passcode: Lomo99.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold a meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Governing Board of the Yuba City Unified School District will hold a meeting at 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The annual Twin Cities Cattle Drive will make its way down Bridge Street in Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The drive will start at Franklin and Plumas streets before heading over the Fifth Street Bridge to D Street and then to Riverfront Park. See first hand, longhorn steers being herded by cowboys on horseback like they did in the old Western days along with wagons, rodeo queens and more.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled on Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Huckleberry’s, 724 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
