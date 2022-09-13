TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit wwwsutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.frwlfa.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District will hold a meeting in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-756-0346.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Student Center at the district office, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-390
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host a speaker series featuring Lisa Lindman, Executive Director of the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, entitled “Disappearing West,” at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. Those that attend will learn more about land conservation throughout the Sutter Buttes region. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5;30 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month’s installment will be an open mic style event where attendees can bring their instrument and play, sing a song or two or read your original poetry or prose. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State Street, Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.