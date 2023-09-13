TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 513 E. 19th Street, Marysville.
EVENTS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District has a community town hall at 5 p.m. at Edgewater Elementary’s Multipurpose Room, 5715 Oakwood Drive, Marysville.
– Eric Early, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, will be speaking at Sutter County Office of Education’s Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City beginning at 4:30 p.m. It’s free to attend and appetizers and drinks will be provided.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board has a meeting inside the Sutter County Public Health Department Auditorium at 5 p.m. at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
– The Yuba Community College District has a meeting at 5 p.m. at Woodland Community College, 2300 E. Gibson Road, Building 800, Woodland.
– Williams Unified School District has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside the board room at 260 11th Street, Williams.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Rotary Club of Marysville presents Sodbusters, which is the annual kickoff to the 89th annual Marysville Stampede that opens for day one of two on Saturday at Beckwourth Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville. Sodbusters includes a silent auction and dinner beginning at 6 p.m., with dancing to follow until 12 a.m. Tickets are $100 or $1,000 for a reserved table of 10. This is a 21-and-over event. To purchase tickets contact Nicole Rosser at 530-742-7371.
– Nintendo Switch Games Night will take place at 6 p.m. at Tri-County Diversity, 201 D Street, STE. L, Marysville.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Baby Bounce Story Time begins at 10 a.m. for children 0-2-years-old. This is an interactive time between children and their parents or caregiver. Each program will have playtime, music, and stories. Registration is required.
– A Barbie Party with the Yuba County Library and the Yuba County Office of Education starts at 3:30 p.m. for children over 5-years-old. “C’mon Barbie, let’s go party!” is an event put on by the Yuba County Library where there will be games and fun crafts. In addition, participants can bring their own Barbies to play with other party guests. Registration is required.