The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Lila Solorzano Rivera, who is a full-time artist and part-time art teacher. She is also the secretary of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s board of directors.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering the meeting ID 837 3601 6078. For more information on how to watch the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via web conference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting and to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via webcast. People can email their comments to cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or by dropping a comment off at the City Hall drop box – those who would like to comment via the drop box are asked to drop their comments off by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special session/study session at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting live via the county’s website. People can submit comments by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting, identify the agenda item they would like to address and limit their comments to 250 words. For more information on how to view the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the second being “Pest Management of Weeds and Diseases in Tomatoes and Insects in Melons” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two or $50 for three. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce are hosting a webinar, “Bookkeeping Essentials: Understanding Your Profit and Loss Statement,” at 1:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be livestreamed online. People can email public comments to cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. For more information on how to view the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)