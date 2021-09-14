TODAY
EVENTS
– The annual Twin Cities Cattle Drive will make its way down Bridge Street in Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The drive will start at Franklin and Plumas streets before heading over the Fifth Street Bridge to D Street and then to Riverfront Park. See first hand, longhorn steers being herded by cowboys on horseback like they did in the old Western days along with wagons, rodeo queens and more.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled on October 6, at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Huckleberry’s, 724 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts “Poetry Square” featuring Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s installment will feature Scott W. Williams, Martin T. Willitts, Jr. and Rachael Ikins. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Geweke Ford and Yuba-Sutter Chamber Business After Hours and Rodeo Kick-Off Party will be held at Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Ave., Yuba City, from at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
– The Marysville Stampede Local Team Roping Qualifier will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Sign-ups will start at 5:30 p.m. and the roping competition will begin at 6 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at p.m. For more information, call 822-7327 ext. 202.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)