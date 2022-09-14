TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host a speaker series featuring Lisa Lindman, Executive Director of the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, entitled “Disappearing West,” at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. Those that attend will learn more about land conservation throughout the Sutter Buttes region. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5;30 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month’s installment will be an open mic style event where attendees can bring their instrument and play, sing a song or two or read your original poetry or prose. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) in Colusa County will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State St., Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O St., Live Oak, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual end-of-summer barbecue at the home of Tom and Robin Walther, 3326 Jori Court, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. Admission costs $25 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, call Tom Walther at 530-673-5499.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at 610 C St., Suite D, Marysville, from 4-6 p.m. to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to register, text Courtney Payne at 916-634-1210 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O St., Live Oak, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
