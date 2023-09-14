TODAY
EVENTS
– Rotary Club of Marysville presents Sodbusters, which is the annual kickoff to the 89th annual Marysville Stampede that opens for day one of two on Saturday at Beckwourth Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville. Sodbusters includes a silent auction and dinner beginning at 6 p.m., with dancing to follow until 12 a.m. Tickets are $100 or $1,000 for a reserved table of 10. This is a 21-and-over event. To purchase tickets contact Nicole Rosser at 530-742-7371.
– Nintendo Switch Games Night will take place at 6 p.m. at Tri-County Diversity, 201 D Street, STE. L, Marysville.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Baby Bounce Story Time begins at 10 a.m. for children 0-2-years-old at the Yuba County Library. This is an interactive time between children and their parents or caregiver. Each program will have playtime, music, and stories. Registration is required.
– A Barbie Party with the Yuba County Library and the Yuba County Office of Education starts at 3:30 p.m. for children over 5-years-old. “C’mon Barbie, let’s go party!” is an event put on by the Yuba County Library where there will be games and fun crafts. In addition, participants can bring their own Barbies to play with other party guests. Registration is required.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a free “Meet the Student Artists” reception from 5-7 p.m. in its gallery, 624 E Street in Marysville. All the artists are in the American Indian Education program, a part of Marysville Joint Unified School District. Complimentary beverages and appetizers based on traditional Native American foods will be served.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting at 11 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, STE. A, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 89th Marysville Stampede rodeo is set to take place at 5 p.m. at Beckwourth Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Arena. This family friendly western tradition pulls in riders, attendees, and businesses from across the region. For more information, or to purchase rodeo tickets, call 530-742-8240 or visit marysvillestampede.com.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– “Quilting in the Buttes” is the theme for this year’s eighth Biennial Quilt Show at the Sutter Youth Organization building. The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SYO’s Munger hall, 7780 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Organizers are collecting quilts for Maui Fire survivors and funds raised at the show will help with these endeavors. Admission is $7.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Our 2023 Tech Trekkers will discuss their experiences attending the Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis in July. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.