TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts “Poetry Square” featuring Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s installment will feature Scott W. Williams, Martin T. Willitts, Jr. and Rachael Ikins. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Geweke Ford and Yuba-Sutter Chamber Business After Hours and Rodeo Kick-Off Party will be held at Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Ave., Yuba City, from at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
– The Marysville Stampede Local Team Roping Qualifier will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Sign-ups will start at 5:30 p.m. and the roping competition will begin at 6 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 822-7327 ext. 202.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Gay Galvin Trio, featuring jazz pianist and vocalist, Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drums, and Jason Wilkins on bass will perform “A mixed bag of songs without boarders,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The annual Marysville Stampede Sodbusters dinner, hosted by the Marysville Rotary Club, will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are required to attend and all proceeds will benefit local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing under the stars by the Feather River to a live band. For more information, call Nicole Rosser at 742-7371.
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon costs $17 per person and reservations are required. For more information call Chary Dunn at 632-1245.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
