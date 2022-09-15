TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual end-of-summer barbecue at the home of Tom and Robin Walther, 3326 Jori Court, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. Admission costs $25 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, call Tom Walther at 530-673-5499.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at 610 C Street, Suite D, Marysville, from 4-6 p.m. to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to register, text Courtney Payne at 916-634-1210 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O Street, Live Oak, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Denny’s, 630 Tenth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is pleased to welcome back jazz pianist and vocalist, Gay Galvin and her Jazz Trio to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, for a performance starting at 7 p.m. The group includes Kit Bailey on drums, Jason Wilkins on bass and Gay on keyboard and vocals. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation will host the “Evening in the Forest” event in the courtyard at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include Hors D’oeuvres and a no host bar. Tickets cost $50 per person. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Marie Teria at 530-635-2294.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at 610 C Street, Suite D, Marysville, from 9 a.m. until noon. to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to register, text Courtney Payne at 916-634-1210 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O Street, Live Oak. Shows will begin at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
– Sutter County will be participating in the annual California Coastal Commission’s statewide Cleanup Day by hosting a river cleanup event at Shanghai Bend Unit of the Feather River Wildlife area, located on Shanghai Bend Road at Levee Road in Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Trash bags will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring gloves, snacks and water. For more information, contact the Sutter County coordinator at FriendsofFeatherRiver@gmail.com or visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speakers will include four local students who will discuss their week-long adventures in July at the UC Davis Tech Trek Science Camp. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or call Artis Buerki at 530-632-7052.