TODAY
EVENTS
– The 89th Marysville Stampede rodeo is set to take place at 5 p.m. at Beckwourth Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Arena. This family friendly western tradition pulls in riders, attendees, and businesses from across the region.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
For more information, or to purchase rodeo tickets, call 530-742-8240 or visit marysvillestampede.com.
– “Quilting in the Buttes” is the theme for this year’s eighth Biennial Quilt Show at the Sutter Youth Organization building. The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SYO’s Munger hall, 7780 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Organizers are collecting quilts for Maui Fire survivors and funds raised at the show will help with these endeavors. Admission is $7.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Our 2023 Tech Trekkers will discuss their experiences attending the Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis in July. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– “Quilting in the Buttes” is the theme for this year’s eighth Biennial Quilt Show at the Sutter Youth Organization building. The show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SYO’s Munger hall, 7780 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Organizers are collecting quilts for Maui Fire survivors and funds raised at the show will help with these endeavors. Admission is $7.
– The 89th Marysville Stampede rodeo is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. at Beckwourth Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Arena. This family friendly western tradition pulls in riders, attendees, and businesses from across the region.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– “Sunday Night Speakeasy,” a live comedy show, will be presented by Sutter Buttes Brewing in Yuba City. Hosted by Randy Warner, the night's event will feature the talents of Chicago Steve Barkley and Sean Crosco. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission costs $20 per person and includes the show and two drinks. More information can be found at sutterbuttesbrewing.com or by calling 530-790-7999.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sizzler 872 W. Onstott Frontage Road., Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– City Selection Committee has a meeting at 2 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., STE. A, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast will meet at 9 a.m. at International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library will celebrate Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month and create a papel picados (punched paper) at 4 p.m. for anyone over six-years-old. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Colusa City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 425 Webster Street in Colusa.
– Yuba City City Council has a meeting of the Housing Successor Agency at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., STE. A, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. and regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. at 526 C Street, Marysville.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Yuba County Planning Commission has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 915 8th Street, STE. 123, Marysville.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority are called to a regular session at 12:15 p.m. at Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Story Time in the Pumpkin Patch Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland, begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0-10. The event is hosted by the Yuba County Library in Marysville. No registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at 705 3rd Street, Wheatland.