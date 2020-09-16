The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– CANCELED: Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District (OPUD) board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: 96.9 The Eagle Welcomes: Sammy Hagar and the Circle with special guests at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.