TODAY
EVENTS
– The Gay Galvin Trio, featuring jazz pianist and vocalist, Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drums, and Jason Wilkins on bass will perform “A mixed bag of songs without boarders,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The annual Marysville Stampede Sodbusters dinner, hosted by the Marysville Rotary Club, will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are required to attend and all proceeds will benefit local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing under the stars by the Feather River to a live band. For more information, call Nicole Rosser at 742-7371.
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon costs $17 per person and reservations are required. For more information call Chary Dunn at 632-1245.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Four Fourteen will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit “Movement / Cure,” at the gallery located at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville from 5-7 p.m. The free exhibition will remain on view through Nov. 5 and will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. as well as by appointment. For more information, visit www.fourfourteengallery.org. To make an appointment, email fourfourteengallery@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Stampede Rodeo will take place at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. Adults are $20 per performance and kids, ages 4-12 are $10 per performance. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day where all active duty military personnel get in free with a military ID card. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will host the Live Oak Fall Festival featuring a parade along Broadway and Elm Street, starting at noon, and a festival at Memorial Park, located on Pennington Road between O and P streets, Live Oak, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, email liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Sutter County Public Health will host a “Bicycle Rodeo” event between the Community Center and baseball field at Live Oak Memorial Park, 10200 O St., from 1-3 p.m. during the Live Oak Fall Festival. Attendees can test their bike skills, learn the rules of the road, get a free helmet fitting and participate in a bike raffle. A limited quantity of free bike helmets will also be distributed. Those that attend are asked to wear a facial covering. For more information, call 822-7215.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. Speakers will include Sutter County educator Dr. Baljinder Dhillon and Yuba City Councilwoman Grace Espindola. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Admission to the meeting costs $20 at the door. For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
