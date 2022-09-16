TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is pleased to welcome back jazz pianist and vocalist, Gay Galvin and her Jazz Trio to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, for a performance starting at 7 p.m. The group includes Kit Bailey on drums, Jason Wilkins on bass and Gay on keyboard and vocals. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation will host the “Evening in the Forest” event in the courtyard at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include Hors D’oeuvres and a no host bar. Tickets cost $50 per person. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Marie Teria at 530-635-2294.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at 610 C St., Suite D, Marysville, from 9 a.m. until noon. to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to register, text Courtney Payne at 916-634-1210 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O St., Live Oak. Shows will begin at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
– Sutter County will be participating in the annual California Coastal Commission’s statewide Cleanup Day by hosting a river cleanup event at Shanghai Bend Unit of the Feather River Wildlife area, located on Shanghai Bend Road at Levee Road in Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Trash bags will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring gloves, snacks and water. For more information, contact the Sutter County coordinator at FriendsofFeatherRiver@gmail.com or visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speakers will include four local students who will discuss their week-long adventures in July at the UC Davis Tech Trek Science Camp. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or call Artis Buerki at 530-632-7052.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Marysville Little League will host elections for volunteers for the 2022-23 season at 1608 Sampson St., Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, email Msvlsluggers@yahoo.com.
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O St., Live Oak. Shows will begin at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at Memorial Park, 10134 O St., Live Oak, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409 or visit www.frtpp.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Real Estate Committee will hold a special meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, contact jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)