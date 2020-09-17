The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: 96.9 The Eagle Welcomes: Sammy Hagar and the Circle with special guests at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at noon. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) will host its 10th annual Luau fundraiser to support its emergency winter shelter from 4-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr., Yuba City. Meal pickup will be available along with limited outdoor seating. The event will include kalua pork, huli-huli chicken, pig pick’n cake, a silent auction and opportunity drawings. There will also be an online program from 6-7 p.m. on the REST – Regional Emergency Shelter Team Facebook page. Tickets are available at Gaiser Pets, Hands of Hope, local churches, via rest.yubasutter@gmail.com and at the door. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years old.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
