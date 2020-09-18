The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) will host its 10th annual Luau fundraiser to support its emergency winter shelter from 4-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr., Yuba City. Meal pickup will be available along with limited outdoor seating. The event will include kalua pork, huli-huli chicken, pig pick’n cake, a silent auction and opportunity drawings. There will also be an online program from 6-7 p.m. on the REST – Regional Emergency Shelter Team Facebook page. Tickets are available at Gaiser Pets, Hands of Hope, local churches, via rest.yubasutter@gmail.com and at the door. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years old. For more information, call 682-2274.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
–The St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Notre Dame School in the gym, 715 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required. Appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Roy Rogers will perform a solo acoustic concert benefiting MusiCares at 5 p.m. The event will be livestreamed from The Center for the Arts Facebook page. The virtual event is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.thecenterforthearts.org.
– CANCELED: The Golden Autumn Wine Festival, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a Yuba-Sutter supervisor candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. There is no cost to attend and membership is not required. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry Virga at 755-4409.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5306 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Ash Arroyo, a comic artist who was recently accepted to the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Art Mentorship program.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can participate in the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 879 8590 6511 and the passcode is 767753. For more information on how to participate or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Financing Corporation will have a meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. – prior to the board of trustees meeting. Participation is available by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 958 6495 9904. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 2842 3075. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.