The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a COVID-19 Town Hall meeting via Facebook Live starting at 5 p.m. Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, Yuba County Director of Public Health Dr. Homer Rice and Sutter County Epidemiologist Dr. Robert Herrick will discuss the efforts made in the Yuba-Sutter area to slow the spread of the virus and answer questions. COVIDS-19 related questions can be emailed to covid19@acyc.family. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.
– A Plumas Lake Town Hall meeting will be held virtually via Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Leaders in Yuba County Planning and Public Works and Economic Development Consultant Lon Hatamiya for a virtual Q&A on residential and commercial development, road and transportation projects and economic development in the Plumas Lake and south Yuba County area. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83681470078?pwd=Skg5di85a2hrUTdtUjhycUwxWVdVdz09.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting at 9:30 am in the boardroom at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83159899059?pwd=WHhKTHkyN0hXYWRUaEhtL0VrSU5GUT09 and enter meeting ID: 821 2344 8120 and password: 324070 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Spoken Word Open Mic arts program at 6:30 p.m. The program is an opportunity for people to share their poetry and/or prose or just listen in. To access the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
