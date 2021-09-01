TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence will host the Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual open mic setting includes poets, writers and other presenters along with opportunities for audience participation. Participants are able to bring their personal work to share or listen in. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the board chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, text or call 1-530-933-6208. There also are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The United Methodist Women at Marysville First United Methodist Church will host a semi-annual rummage sale at 730 D St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be items for the whole family, including clothing, bedding, kitchen appliances, dishes, home goods, children’s toys, outdoor equipment and more. All proceeds will benefit UMW efforts.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
