TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books are $5 per bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility.
– Tri-County Diversity and Tri-County Diversity Youth will host a “Pride in the Park” event at Sam Brannan Park, 810 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will include rendors, resources, open mic stage, food trucks and more. The event is open to all ages and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their pride gear. For more information, visit www.tricountydiversity.org/.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.