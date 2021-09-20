TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterarts.org.
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Amanda Davis, professional dance instructor and lead for the new dance series at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. The group will be meeting on the second Tuesday of each month going forward. For more information, call 777-5021.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Sutter County One Stop will host job fair and an in-person hiring event at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Boulevard, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon and 2-4 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet employers and apply for jobs so it is recommended to dress professionally and bring resumes. Preregistration is required and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/ar5dc938. For more information, call 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– A “40 Days for Life” peaceful vigil and outreach event will begin Sept. 22 and continue through Oct. 31. The vigil will be held at 430 Palora Ave., Yuba City, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call JC at 844-737 or Maureen T 713-8579.
– The Williams Community Blood Drive will take place at the Williams Community Church, 457 Seventh St., Williams, from 2-5:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will hold a meeting in the City Council Chamber, on the second floor of City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
