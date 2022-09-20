TODAY
EVENTS
– Colusa County Public Health will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster walk-thru clinic at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Pre-registration is not required to attend the clinic but residents are requested to complete the pre-vaccination screening form. For more information or to register, visit https://countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers located at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 100 Tharp Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– “Roe,” a play by Convergence Theatre Company – Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – will be performed at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Written by Lisa Loomer, this play cuts through the headlines and rhetoric of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey in the years following the decision. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Committee for Measure A in Colusa County will host a public meeting at the Sacramento River Fire Protection District, 235 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.