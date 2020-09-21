The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Ash Arroyo, a comic artist who was recently accepted to the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Art Mentorship program.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can participate in the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 879 8590 6511 and the passcode is 767753. For more information on how to participate or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Financing Corporation will have a meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. – prior to the board of trustees meeting. Participation is available by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 958 6495 9904. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 2842 3075. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the conference call, call 1-408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 976 8800 4817 and the password is 577013. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Sutter County supervisor candidates forum at 6 p.m., followed by a forum for Yuba City Council candidates at around 7:30 p.m. The virtual forums will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual panel discussion to talk about why arts and culture matter in the Yuba-Sutter area from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Topics during the discussion include how arts define a community, how art can cross language barriers and how art contributes to the local economy.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
