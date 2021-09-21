TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Sutter County One Stop will host job fair and an in-person hiring event at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Boulevard, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon and 2-4 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet employers and apply for jobs so it is recommended to dress professionally and bring resumes. Preregistration is required and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/ar5dc938. For more information, call 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– A “40 Days for Life” peaceful vigil and outreach event will begin Sept. 22 and continue through Oct. 31. The vigil will be held at 430 Palora Ave., Yuba City, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call JC at 844-737 or Maureen T 713-8579.
– The Williams Community Blood Drive will take place at the Williams Community Church, 457 Seventh St., Williams, from 2-5:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will hold a meeting in the City Council Chamber, on the second floor of City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14, starting at 8:30 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
