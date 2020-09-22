The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Sutter County supervisor candidates forum at 6 p.m., followed by a forum for Yuba City Council candidates at around 7:30 p.m. The virtual forums will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Yuba County supervisor candidates forum at 6 p.m., followed by a forum for Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. The virtual forums will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m.