TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14, starting at 8:30 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– An “Intro to Shibori” class will be held in the Artist Nook classroom, 412 Fourth St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. Artist Tina Linville will teach the Japanese art of binding and clamping fabric to create patterns when dye is applied. The class is for individuals eight years of age and older and costs $45, including supplies. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.theartistnook.org.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at Redinger Park, located on the corner of Ninth and G streets, Williams, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)