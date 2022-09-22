TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– “Roe,” a play by Convergence Theatre Company – Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – will be performed at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Written by Lisa Loomer, this play cuts through the headlines and rhetoric of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey in the years following the decision. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba County Library will host a free car seat check-up event in recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week. Child Passenger Safety Technicians from Yuba County Health and Human Services will be in the parking lot at the library, 303 Second St., Marysville, to inspect child car seats to ensure they are properly installed. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host the “Solo Sessions” program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The Kiwanis Club of Marysville will host the 13th annual Hogs and Hulas event Sycamore Ranch, 5390 State Route 20, Browns Valley, from 5-11 p.m. The event will feature a luau style dinner and music by the Sacramento party band Power Play. Tickets cost $60 per person and attendees must be 21 or older. Proceeds from the event will support local youth programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Tib at 530-701-7356 or Brynda at 530-713-3375.
– The Native Daughters of the Golden West South Butte Parlor #226 will host their annual spaghetti dinner at 7393 Lyon St., Sutter, from 5-7 p.m. The meal, which costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 years of age and younger, includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert. For more information, contact Debbie Groves at 530-329-6716.
– The Yuba City Fire Department will host an open house at Fire Station 1, 824 Clark Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. The event will include station and engine tours, vehicle extraction and CPR demonstrations and more.
