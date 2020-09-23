The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Yuba County supervisor candidates for District 2 forum at 6 p.m., followed by a forum for Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. The virtual forums will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
– CANCELED: The fifth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.