TODAY
EVENTS
– An “Intro to Shibori” class will be held in the Artist Nook classroom, 412 Fourth St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. Artist Tina Linville will teach the Japanese art of binding and clamping fabric to create patterns when dye is applied. The class is for individuals eight years of age and older and costs $45, including supplies. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.theartistnook.org.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at Redinger Park, located on the corner of Ninth and G streets, Williams, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the University Galleries, Sacramento State, will host a gallery exhibition reception entitled, “And Still I Rise” featuring the work of artist Rajkamal Kahlon at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features prints from her new series, Enter My Burning House, memorializing victims of the 2012 shooting at the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Park, Illinois.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Kiwanis Club annual “Hogs & Hulas” fundraiser has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For ticket refunds, email bryndastranix@comcast.net.
